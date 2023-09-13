Digital Pharma East 2022 Highlight

Discover the Future of Pharma Marketing with Us

Digital Pharma East is the leading event for the life sciences community, dedicated to advancing pharma marketing innovation beyond limits. Get ready for an immersive, informative, and thought-provoking event featuring top-tier keynote speakers, insightful case studies, engaging panel discussions, and much more.

This is your chance to join industry peers and shape the future of pharma marketing. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to be at the forefront of the pharma marketing revolution.

Unlocking the Future: Key Themes for 2023

HCP Engagement

Maximize customer engagement in the ever-evolving healthcare industry by exploring innovative ways to connect, engage, and partner with your key customers.

Patient Solutions

As the pharma industry strides towards a true patient-centric approach, it is crucial to focus on engaging patients throughout their journey to educate and empower them to enhance their experiences.

Omnichannel Engagement

Discover the power of developing an integrated messaging and engagement strategy across channels to create a pathway to omnichannel fluency.

Media

Balance the use of traditional and new media as well as capitalize on the surge of media outlets and platforms to develop innovative campaigns to expand awareness and increase customer engagement.

Digital Pharma East by the Numbers

1000+

Attendees

100+

Speakers

60+

Sessions

3+

Inspiring Days

What to look out for at Digital Pharma East 2023

Keynotes

Get ready for keynotes covering today's hottest marketing topics, with educational insight and thought-provoking content.
Digital Pharma Power-Up Day

Discover how to use multi-channel marketing to empower patients and understand the shift towards patient-centricity. Maximize your time and gain priceless knowledge and insights from industry leaders.
Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards

Celebrate this incredible industry and put a spotlight on individuals, teams and companies that are leading the way in adopting innovative tools and technologies to push campaigns to new levels.
Panels

Brace yourself for a powerful, educational, thought-provoking experience with a lineup of cutting-edge speakers leading enticing panel discussions.
Spotlight Stage

The Spotlight Stage is a must-see for every attendee to discover how our partners can help solve the real-world problems and pain points that you face in the industry.
Puppy Park

Take a quick puppy break to enjoy a fun playful experience to recharge and be more productive through the rest of the conference.
Showcase Floor

Discover the industry's new technology and solutions on the showcase floor, to shape the future of pharma marketing.

Power-Up Day Soiree

This one-of-a-kind experience is open only to a limited number of attendees and is a great way to start off the conference to create valuable connections and make new friends.

Rising Stars

A new program designed to grow the pharma marketing community, welcome new members, and encourage personal and professional growth and mentorship within the industry.
Events are great for business.

Let’s make them good for the world.

Quest Zero is the Questex initiative to bring you community connection, discovery and learning without the green house gasses. We’re committed to reach net zero by 2050 – if not before!

Learn more about the Quest Zero initiative and specific actions already being taken to reduce emissions at events like this one.

Let’s reach net zero together!

Download tips on how you can have a more sustainable event experience.

Here’s Why You Should Attend Digital Pharma East

Catch a glimpse of what your experience will be like attending the world’s premier event for pharma marketers.

