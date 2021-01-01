Pharma marketing isn’t the business it was just a few years ago. Digital, once just a drop in the ad bucket, is now a crucial component of any marketing strategy—and marketers must be more savvy and creative than ever before across all channels.

Finalists will be announced on July 18th and winners will be revealed at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala during the Digital Pharma East Conference. Celebrate with us on the evening of October 19 at the Philadelphia Academy of the Fine Arts as we highlight the individuals, teams, and companies that are leading the way in adopting innovative tools and beyond-the-pill technologies to push campaigns to the next level.

Don't forget, you have to be in it to win it first though! Check out all of this year's categories and criteria now, and then it's time to get to work planning, preparing and submitting those entries...